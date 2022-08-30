Covid positivity rate drops to 1.84% in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal has seen a significant drop in Covid infection with only 100 cases being reported across the state on Monday whereas on Sunday the daily infection stood at 222. Covid positivity rate also dropped to 1.84 per cent from what stood at 2.48 per cent on Sunday.



Covid fatality on Monday was registered at 1 while on Sunday around 3 people died of Covid in the state. Daily Covid infection last Saturday stood at 283 and 232 on Friday. As many as 311 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.85 per cent on Monday. State has so far registered 21,06,624 Covid cases out of which 20,82,447 people have recovered. Around 21,461 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 29.

There are currently around 117 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 2,599 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent. Around 5,432 samples were tested in the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 26,270,381 sample tests so far till date. Bengal has so far administered over 1,32,92,663 booster doses cumulatively on the people till August 29. Around 7,29,55,017 people received the first dose so far while 6,46,64,359 people received two doses of Covid vaccine. Around 11,084 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Monday.