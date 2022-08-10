Covid positivity rate dips to 4.33 per cent

kolkata: The number of daily Covid infected cases substantially dropped compared to what remained in the state last week. The daily figure remained nearly around 1000 on Wednesday last week while the figure dropped to around 500 on Tuesday.



Towards the end of the last week, the number of daily cases in Bengal stood above 700 but the number has gone below 530 this week.

On Tuesday the state registered around 525 fresh cases. On last Friday there were around 783 new cases reported in the state while on Thursday the cases stood at 775. Daily figure stood at 911 on Wednesday last.

Covid positivity also dropped to 4.33 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at over 6 per cent last week. The figure stood at 6.42 per cent on Thursday.

Positivity rate stood at 6.85 per cent on Wednesday. The figure was registered at 7.48 per cent on Tuesday last week.

Covid curve in Bengal gradually went down over a span of past two weeks. The daily figure in the state remained over 2,200 about a week ago. Bengal has so far administered over 1,07,48,541 booster doses cumulatively on the people till Tuesday.

Around 7,29,03,645 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,44,55,097 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 868 patients have recovered from Covid in the past 24 hours. Recovery rate touched 98.65 per cent on Tuesday. State registered five Covid deaths on Tuesday. State so far registered 20,99,958 Covid cases out of which 20,71,599 people have recovered. Around 21,405 people have so far died of Covid in Bengal till August 9.There are currently around 266 people who are undergoing treatment at hospitals with Covid infection. Around 6,688 patients are in home isolation. Covid fatality stands at 1.02 per cent for over three weeks.