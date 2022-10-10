Covid positivity rate dips to 3.09% from 4.11% in a day

kolkata: Daily Covid curve again slipped below the 200-mark on Sunday as 171 fresh cases were detected from what stood at 243 on Saturday. Covid positivity rate on Sunday also came down to 3.09 per cent from 4.11 per cent on Saturday.



The daily Covid cases during Durga Puja, i.e. from October 3 to October 6 remained below the 100 mark. However, a sudden spike was seen on October 7, when the state registered 150 fresh cases. The number of daily Covid cases almost doubled on October 8 (Saturday).

On October 3, the state registered 92 Covid cases while on October 4 it registered 89 fresh cases. State registered 92 Covid cases on October 5 and 69 Covid cases on October 6. The positivity rate during these days also kept fluctuating. Covid positivity remained at 3.41 per cent on Shasthi and 3.61 per cent on Panchami. One Covid death was reported on Sunday, unchanged from both Saturday and Friday's figure. Bengal so far has seen 21, 515 Covid deaths. The state, till now, has registered 21, 15, 859 Covid cases, out of which 20, 92, 502 people have recovered.The state tested 5, 537 samples on Sunday. Around 2, 65, 56, 228 samples have been tested till date. The total number of active Covid cases on Sunday was 1, 842, out of which 1, 796 patients are in home isolation and 46 patients in hospital, while none in safe homes. The state so far has administered 1, 51, 17, 767 booster doses, 7, 30, 21, 339 first doses and 6, 49, 08, 929 second doses.