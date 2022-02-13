Covid positivity rate dips to 1.65%

kolkata: The Covid positivity rate on Saturday dropped to 1.65 per cent from what stood at 1.73 per cent on Friday. Single-day Covid cases in Bengal dropped to 672 on Saturday from what stood at 767 on Friday. The figure stood at 817 on Thursday an 884 on Wednesday.



Bengal has seen a dip in the number of daily fatality which has been a concern for the health officials.

Around 25 Covid deaths have been reported on Saturday while on Friday the figure stood at 27. It stood at 26 on Thursday and 28 on Wednesday.

In December last year daily fatalities remained below 10. The figure started rising up to the level of 30-37 in the past one month. Daily infection dropped but the number of daily fatalities is still higher.

Single-day cases in Kolkata dropped to 89 on Saturday from what stood at 131 on Friday. The figure stood at 135 on Thursday, 102 on Wednesday.

After a month, single day Covid cases in Kolkata had gone down 100 on last Monday. Around 88 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Saturday.

The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,238. Out of this, around 3,94,923 have already been released.

North 24-Parganas has seen 2 Covid deaths on Saturday while Kolkata has seen 6 deaths. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,46,323 Covid infected cases. As many as 4,38,535 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,603.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,10,389 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,75,915 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. The figure stood at 1.80 percent on Thursday. State registered the discharge rate at 98.29 per cent on Saturday. Around 40,848 samples were tested across the state on Saturday. State has so far carried out 2,37,27,701 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 42:59 on Saturday. Bengal has so far administered nearly 13 crore Covid vaccine doses.