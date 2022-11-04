Covid positivity rate dips to 0.37%

KOLKATA: Single-day Covid infection dropped on Friday as the figure was registered at 21 while on Thursday the figure stood at 39. On Wednesday the figure remained at 34 and 29 on Tuesday.

No Covid death was reported in the state on Friday. One Covid death was reported in the state on Thursday. After ten days the state had registered one Covid death on Wednesday as well.

State has so far administered around 7,30,30,908 first doses of Covid vaccine and around 6,49,33,986 crore second doses cumulatively till Friday. The Covid positivity rate dropped to 0.37 per cent from what stood at 0.65 per cent on Thursday. The number stood at 0.57 per cent on Wednesday. The figure stood at 0.56 per cent on Tuesday.

Bengal has so far seen 21,529 Covid death tolls so far. State has seen 21,18,143 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,172 people have been recovered. Around 6,742 samples were tested in the state Friday. State has so far carried out 26,702,452 sample tests so far till date. As many as 67 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.96 per cent on Thursday. Around 18 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 424 people are in home isolation.