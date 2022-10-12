Covid positivity rate climbs to over 3% in a day

KOLKATA: Bengal registered 180 new Covid cases on Tuesday with the positivity rate going over 3 per cent.



Covid positivity rate in Bengal slightly dropped on Monday with the figure registered at 2.96 per cent from 3.09 per cent on Sunday. It has again gone up to 3.02 per cent on Tuesday.

The number of daily infected cases on Monday registered at 100 while on Sunday, 171 new cases were

reported in the state. One Covid death was reported on Tuesday, unchanged from Monday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,517 Covid deaths so far.

Bengal has so far seen 21,16,139 Covid cases out of which around 20,92,979 people have been recovered.

Around 5,967 samples were tested in the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 26,565,569 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 227 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.91 per cent on Tuesday.

Around 77 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 1,566 people are in home isolation.

None is in Safe Home. State has so far administered 7,30,21,480 first dose of Covid vaccine and 6,49,09,316 crore second dose.