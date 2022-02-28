Covid positivity rate below 1% for 10 days in a row

Kolkata: Bengal on Sunday registered 215 fresh Covid cases while on Saturday daily cases stood at 236. State on Friday registered new cases at 260 while the figure remained at 246 on Thursday and 272 on Wednesday.



On March 21, the state saw a drop in Covid infection as daily cases had gone down to 200 from what stood at 278 on March 20. The number of daily fatalities on Sunday remained at 3, unchanged from Saturday's figure. The number stood at 4 on Friday. Around 6 people died on Thursday. Around 21,175 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.

Occupancy in Covid beds on Sunday registered at 0.28 per cent while on Saturday the figure stood 0.35 per cent. On Friday the figure stood at 0.40 per cent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 per cent.

By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 percent.

It has further gone down in February. After nearly one year, the daily number of infected cases in Bengal on Saturday dropped below 300 last week.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 per cent for the 10 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Sunday registered the positivity rate at 0.78 per cent while obn Saturday the figure remained at 0.82 percent. The state saw the release of around 220 patients after their recovery. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases had dropped by 8 on Sunday. The number of active cases on Saturday stood at 1,944.

Single day cases in Kolkata remained at 39 on Sunday. Around 43 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,977. Out of this, around 3,97,342 have already been released. North 24-Parganas has seen no Covid death on Sunday while Kolkata has seen 1 death. Kolkata has so far seen a total 4,47,033 Covid infected cases.

As many as 4,41,050 patients from Kolkata have already been released from the hospitals. The number of fatalities in the city so far reached 5,652.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,15,018 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,91,899 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery.