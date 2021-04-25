Covid positive report must for procuring O2 cylinders

Kolkata: The state government on Saturday made it mandatory that oxygen cylinders would only be given to those having Covid positive report of the patient. One cannot avail oxygen cylinders on the basis of the recommendation of doctors. The step will stop the unnecessary hoarding of oxygen, said a health official.



Meanwhile, the doctors' fraternity in the city urged people not to panic and unnecessarily hoard oxygen cylinders at home as it may further complicate the situation. The state government has also been appealing to various stakeholders to ensure that no black-marketing takes place.

The city doctors said people were hoarding oxygen cylinders out of fear. The city doctors also assured that the state government is in the process of increasing infrastructure. Beds are being increased in both government and private hospitals. Safe Homes and Satellite Centres are also being erected as parallel infrastructure. There is no scarcity of oxygen in the state, said a senior doctor from a government medical in the city.

The state Health department has already decided to set up more oxygen plants in the district hospitals across the state. The Health department is in touch with the expert agency.

As the demand for oxygen has gone up, some suppliers have hiked the price. The health department also ensured that there is no crisis of oxygen in the hospitals.

Various private agencies selling oxygen cylinders said they are receiving three to four times more calls for oxygen cylinders than last year. Sources said the state still has a stock of 200 metric tons of oxygen and 450 metric tons will soon arrive in the state.