Covid positive mother gives birth to healthy baby boy

BALURGHAT: A woman who had tested COVID-19 positive has given birth to a healthy baby boy in South Dinajpur's Kumarganj in the early hours on Sunday morning. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey said the condition of both mother and child is stable.

Dr Dey said the pregnant woman was admitted to the Safe Home in Kumarganj after she was tested COVID-19 positive recently. This place has been designated as a COVID-19 facility by the district administration.

This is the first birth in any Covid designated facility in the district. The baby doesn't show any COVID-19 symptom. A source said his swab samples will be sent for a test. The newborn weighed 3.150 kg. The baby is being kept with her mother. She is also being allowed to breastfeed under proper health guidelines. She is being asked to maintain safety norms to minimise the risk of transmission.