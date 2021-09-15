Covid outbreak in NSG hub: 26 test +ve

kolkata: As many as 26 National Security Guard (NSG) commandos at the New Town hub of the agency have been infected with Covid-19 in the past couple of days. All of them were fully vaccinated.



It was learnt that all the infected personnel are asymptomatic and they have been quarantined inside the hub.

A bulk testing was carried out by the agency on those who returned to the hub either from leave or from other units as per the official protocol.

The tests were carried out at various centres run by the state government. New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) held a meeting with an NSG official on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

"NKDA will carry out a sanitisation drive inside the campus. Steps are being taken to ensure that all Covid protocols are maintained," a senior official of NKDA said. Those who have tested positive are completely stable.

It may be mentioned here that there are around 400 officials, staff and their families in the campus.

The NSG officials had been administered the vaccine before it was thrown open for the civilians.