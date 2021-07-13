Covid norms violation at city hotel case probe: Hotel authority summoned

KOLKATA: The police on Monday again conducted an inquiry at the city hotel on Park Street and served a notice summoning the hotel authority on Wednesday at Lalbazar in connection with the violation of Covid norms.



According to sources, police are going to send the liquor bottles and the glasses seized from the city hotel on Park Street to laboratory for testing to ascertain whether any drug was consumed during the party or not.

On Monday around 3 pm, officials of the Anti Rowdy Squad (ARS) went to the hotel and conducted an inquiry. Some of the hotel staff members were questioned about the party, which was held on Saturday night violating the Covid protocols. Meanwhile, the Excise Directorate sought a report about the case from the Kolkata Police.

The report must include the number of people, the situation and the arrangements in detail.

The Excise Directorate will precisely look into it whether there has been any violation of the Excise Act or not.

Police also summoned the hotel authority for interrogation about why they arranged a party when the state government had restricted any gathering other than marriage and funeral owing to the pandemic situation.

Police, on Saturday night, had arrested 37 people from the Park Hotel during a late night party. Cops also seized 38 mobile phones, two luxurious cars, DJ discs, one amplifier, two sound boxes, one DJ light, three hookahs, four liquor bottles, four empty glasses, a pouch containing ganja, and two sets of guests list from the spot.