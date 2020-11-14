Covid norms: Railways start drive to spread awareness

Kolkata: After resumption of suburban train services, Eastern Railway has further strengthened its campaign for popularising the precautionary measures to check the spread of Covid 19.



The ER employees are encouraging people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and hand hygiene frequently. Awareness building posters regarding the preventive steps have been provided at different suburban

stations.

Arrangements have been made for playing of awareness jingles through the public address system at different stations and trains. ER has launched a campaign about covid appropriate behaviour in the new normal condition throughout its jurisdiction as a part of the 'Jan Andolan' campaign.