Covid norms: Cops keep vigil at Galiff St pet market

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police took measures on Sunday morning to ensure that the buyers and sellers at the largest pet market at Galiff Street in north Kolkata adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and stick to the time schedule earmarked for the market. The pet market is home to a wide variety of animals and birds.

"We held a meeting with the traders' organization and decided that the market would be open from 6 am to 10 am every Sunday and the sellers would be given an-hour's time to leave the place. We found that some traders were slow to move out and hence there was unnecessary crowding. We intervened and even threatened to confiscate the wares of the traders so that they vacate the place immediately," a senior police officer said.

Announcements were made in loud speakers immediately after 10 am so that the market place was emptied quickly. "About 50 per cent of the traders are allowed to sell their products in the market on alternate Sundays. We have put guardrails at the entry point of the market," the police officer said.