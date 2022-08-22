Covid: More than 1 lakh jabs administered in a day

kolkata: The total number of booster doses administered for Covid-19 in Bengal stood at 1, 23, 89, 945 doses till Sunday evening. The total number of first dose stood at 7, 29, 30, 131 and second dose at 6, 45, 72, 727.



The total number of vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours stood at 1, 35, 919.

The state government has been pushing eligible persons to take booster doses.

It has been reported that around 5.5 crore people in Bengal are eligible for the booster dose.

In a meeting held by the state Health secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam along with senior health officials on Saturday, they directed the completion of administering booster doses to all eligible people within September 30.

The deadline has been set for all Bengal districts, including Kolkata, to complete the vaccination of approximately four crore eligible persons yet to receive booster dose.

Reportedly, the union government has been providing free Covid jabs for recipients above 18 years of age for a 75 days period and it will end on September 30.

A senior Health official told a news publication that they have been urging eligible people to get vaccinated before Durga Puja.

Single-day Covid-19 cases in the state remained below 300. On Sunday, the state witnessed 296 new cases.

Out of the total positive cases of 21, 04, 755, around 20, 79, 423 people have recovered bringing the recovery rate of the state to 98.80 per cent.

The positivity rate on Sunday stood at 3.07 per cent. The total active cases in the state were 3891, out of which 3, 780 patients are in home isolation while 111 patients are in hospitals.

No one has been kept in safe homes yet. Four deaths have been recorded on Sunday.

The deaths recorded so far were 21, 441. The case fatality rate stood at 1.02 per cent.