Covid milestone: State conducts record 35,107 tests in past 24 hours

Kolkata: Bengal government has carried out a record number of Covid tests in the past 24 hours as the number has reached 35,107 on Tuesday. The total number of sample tests conducted across the state so far has gone up to 13,82,198 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.88 per cent.



Around 2,987 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 92,690 till Tuesday. The discharge rate reached 75.51 per cent on Tuesday. As many as 3,175 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours which is also a record so far. A total 1,22,753 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state so far.

Bengal has witnessed 55 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,528.

Kolkata has witnessed 600 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 17 people died in the city in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 33,467. North 24-parganas saw 664 new cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the district has reached 25,904 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 11,545 Covid cases so far out of which 164 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Hooghly has seen 5,672 Covid cases till date out of which 130 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Four people died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 198 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 8,958 till Tuesday.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' across the state so far. Around 1,953 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes.

There are 582 government quarantine centers in Bengal. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,639 till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a middle aged man, a railway employee who had been kept under the ventilation at a Covid hospital in Howrah for over 45 days, was finally released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The patient was admitted to the hospital around 65 days ago after he had tested positive for the virus. He had been in a critical stage for a long time and finally recovered from the ailments. The patient was felicitated by the hospital authorities while being discharged.