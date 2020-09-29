Covid milestone: Bengal's recovery rate touches 87.80%, highest so far

Kolkata: As many as 2,22,805 Covid patients in Bengal have recovered from the disease so far out of the total infected patients of around 2,53,768 till Sunday. The recovery rate of Covid patients has gone up to 87.80 per cent which is the highest so far.



Around 3,188 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours. Around 2,961 patients have been released from various hospitals on Tuesday after they recovered. Bengal has carried out 31,83,697 Covid tests out of which 43,759 samples have been tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.97 on Tuesday. Positivity rate is gradually going down which signifies that the infection rate in Bengal is on decline.

Bengal has witnessed 62 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 4,899. Kolkata has witnessed 691 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 15 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 55,740 on Tuesday.

North 24-Parganas saw 634 new cases on Tuesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas so far reached 50,838. North 24-Parganas has seen 11 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Howrah has so far seen a total 18,099 Covid cases so far out of which 164 have been affected in the past 24 hours. Around 4 people died of Covid in Howrah in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 235 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-Parganas has gone up 17,125 till Tuesday. Hooghly has witnessed 147 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 12,642. Nadia has witnessed 124 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 7,210. Seven died of Covid in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling registered 99 new Covid cases on Tuesday and the total number of infected patients reached 7,805. Alipurduar has registered 62 new cases while Coochbehar saw 88, Malda 42, Murshidabad 87 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.