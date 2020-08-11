Covid milestone: As many as 26,297 tests conducted in the past 24 hours

Kolkata: The Bengal government has conducted 26,297 Covid tests in the past 24 hours which is the highest so far. The total number of sample tests carried out across the state has gone up to 11,32,196 on Monday.



The state has witnessed the highest number of release of patients from various in the past 24 hours.

Around 3,208 patients have been discharged from the hospitals on Monday and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 70,328. The discharge rate reached 71.43 percent on Sunday.

The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested however 8.70 per cent.

Around 2,905 patients have been infected with the virus in the past 24 hours. A total 98,459 patients have so far been affected with the virus across the state till Monday. The death toll in the past 24 hours dropped to 41 while on Sunday the figure reached up to 54. The total death figure in the state has reached 2,100. Kolkata has witnessed 618 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 14 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 28,474. North 24-Parganas saw 492 new cases on Monday and the total number of cases has reached 21,047 cases in North 24-Parganas.

Meanwhile, according to reports, over 20 per cent of the total COVID-19 patients who died in Bengal were of 61 years of age and older, a senior health department official said on Monday. According to the official, who is also a doctor, most of those belonging to the age bracket of 61-75 years were found suffering from hypertension, diabetes or other ailments such as renal disease, cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease(COPD), which ultimately led to their demise.

At least 20.79 per cent of total COVID-19 victims were 61 years of age and above, the health department official said

Of them, 14.18 per cent were over 75 years, and 6.61 per cent belonged to the age group of 61-75, he said. Age is definitely a factor, as the body's immune system tends to weaken as people grow old, which, in turn, affects their ability to combat a disease, senior physician Dr Syamasis Bandyopadhyay said.

Among the deceased men, 25.48 per cent died due to hypertension, 20.27 per cent were suffering from diabetes, and 21.49 per cent with COPD. Similarly, 25.56 per cent of the women who died were suffering from hypertension, 24.44 per cent had COPD and 20.23 per cent were diabetic. Meanwhile, the district has seen 12 deaths in the past 24 hours. East Midnapore has registered 218 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours and the total number of the infected patients in the district has gone up to

2,769. West Burdwan has seen 76 new cases and the total figure has therefore reached 1,739. South Dinajpur, Coochbehar and Darjeeling have witnessed 48, 45 and 133 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 60 testing labs have so far been set up across the state. There are 83 dedicated Covid hospitals in the state out of which 28 are run by the government.

Three doctors have died of Covid in the city on Monday while one doctor has died due to acute myocardial

infarction.

Those who have died of Covid are Dr Pradip Bhattacharya, Dr Tapan Sinha, Dr Biswajit Mondal. Sinha was a cardiologist attached to a private hospital in Alipore while Mondal was an ophthalmologist. Dr Bhattacharya was based on Shyamnagar in North 24-Parganas.

In another development, Dr Himadri Sengupta, consultant surgeon in the city died due to myocardial infarction. West Bengal Doctors Forum has mourned the death of the doctors. "The fraternity is losing precious members everyday. The increasing number of doctors' deaths affect the medicos who are in the front of the battle against the Covid."