Covid management system introduced, to give real-time updates to patients' kin

Kolkata: The state government on Monday introduced the Covid Patient Management System (CPMS) that will enable family members to get regular real-time health updates of virus-infected patients admitted to hospitals by just a click.



The system allowing direct access to CPMS by the public was launched on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna.

The mechanism was initially developed by the state government to centrally monitor the condition of COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in all the 84 dedicated hospitals and was used by concerned officials and doctors. As assured earlier by the Mamata Banerjee government, now a common man can also use the online system to know about the current health status of their near and dear ones.

One just needs to visit the Health department's website — www.wbhealth.gov.in — and click on the link 'Know Your COVID Patient Status Here'. It will take the user to a new page where he or she needs to key in the name of the COVID-19 patient to get an One Time Password (OTP). Once the OTP is keyed in, the system will show all details including whether the patient is in critical or stable condition, whether he or she is in life support and other related details.

From Monday onwards, information of patients admitted in MR Bangur Hospital, Beliaghata ID Hospital and Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute will be available.

After explaining the entire process of the unique system, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said: "The same will be available for all dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in the state in the next seven days." With the state government's success in creating necessary infrastructure, 34,000 tests per day are being conducted. The tests per million per day in Bengal is 377 more than double of WHO's guideline of 140.

The occupancy rate of beds in COVID-19 hospitals was 40 percent at the initial stage. With the creation of infrastructure, currently, there are 11,775 beds and the occupancy rate has dropped to 35 percent.

As many as 300 High Flow Nasal Cannula have already been bought and 300 more have been ordered.