Covid fatality rate in Bengal stands at 1.09%, about 6,768 test +ve in Kolkata

Kolkata: Kolkata on Thursday registered 6,768 new Covid cases and the total number of infected cases in the city so far reached 4,13,140. Out of this, around 3,62,459 people have already been discharged from hospitals. Six people died of Covid in Kolkata on Thursday. Around 5,382 people have so far died due to Covid in Kolkata till date.



North 24-Parganas registered 4,728 fresh cases on Thursday. The total infected cases so far in North 24-Parganas has gone up to 3,75,145 out of which around 3,44,633 patients have been released from the hospitals after being recovered. South 24-Parganas has seen 1,349 new cases on Thursday, Howrah 1,289, Hooghly 1,335, West Burdwan 1,261, Birbhum 895, Nadia 708.

The state on Thursday registered 23,467 new Covid cases taking the total of infected cases to 18,41,052 in Bengal so far. Out of this around 16,89,514 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Fatality rate in Bengal stood at 1.09 percent on Thursday. Single day Covid infected cases remained at 22,155 on Wednesday from what was registered at 21,098 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate, however, jumped to 32.13 per cent on Thursday from 30.86 on Wednesday. It stood at 32.35 percent on Tuesday.

The recovery rate in the state remained at 91.77 per cent on Thursday.

Around 26 fatalities were reported on Thursday. The figure has seen a slight jump from Wednesday when around 23 deaths were reported. The total death toll has gone up to 19,985 till Thursday. Around 73,043 samples were tested across the state on Thursday. The health department increased the number of daily sample tests as there has been a surge in Covid cases recently. State has so far carried out 2,21,35,925 sample tests. The RT-PCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 59:41 on Thursday.

North 24-Parganas, Hooghly and Howrah have seen 4 deaths each, South 24-Parganas 2, West Burdwan 1, Malda 2, South Dinajpur 1 and Darjeeling 1. State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 10,34,531 people so far out of which 1,562 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 571 people have been given tele-psychological counseling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counseling to 4,73,658 on Thursday. As many as 200 safe homes are still operational in the state and 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals and 7 are private requisitioned by the government. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 23,947 till Thursday.

The occupancy of Covid beds in the state stood at 6.38 per cent on Thursday. There are around 11,507 beds in Safe Homes. The number of people currently in home isolation stood at 1,27,789 on Thursday. Around 3,525 patients are currently in hospital. Around 239 patients are in Safe Homes. Most of the patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation as a result hospital admission rate is low. Only Covid infected elderly people with various complications are getting admission in the hospitals.