Covid fatalities on decline: Only 6 reported in a day

KOLKATA: The number of daily Covid fatalities in the state has been on the decline for nearly a week. On Thursday, around 6 people died of Covid across the state. Around 21,165 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far.



The number of daily fatalities on Wednesday dropped to 7 on Wednesday from what stood at 9 Tuesday. The figure stood at 11 on Monday and 13 on Sunday. Bengal on Thursday registered 246 fresh Covid cases.

The number dropped from Wednesday's figure of 272. The number stood at 236 on Tuesday and 200 on Monday. Last Monday, the state saw a drop in Covid infection as daily cases have gone down to 200 from what stood at 278 on Sunday. After nearly one year, the daily number of infected cases in Bengal on Saturday dropped below 300 last week.

Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 7 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Thursday registered the positivity rate at 0.80 percent. The Covid positivity rate on Wednesday stood at 0.85 percent.

Occupancy in Covid beds in Bengal has also gone down below 1 percent ever since the pandemic broke out. On Thursday, the state registered the occupancy in Covid beds at 0.46 percent from what stood at 0.47 percent. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 percent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 percent. It has further gone down in February.

On Thursday, the state saw the release of around 726 patients after their recovery. The number of active Covid cases has been on the decline in Bengal for over a week. Active cases had dropped by 789 on Wednesday. The number of active cases on Thursday stood at 2,162.

Single-day cases in Kolkata remained at 50 on Thursday. Around 35 new cases have been registered in North 24 Parganas on Thursday. The total number of infected cases so far in the North 24-Parganas has gone up to 4,02,870. Out of this, around 3,97,204 have already been released.