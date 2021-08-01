Covid fatalities below 10 for 2nd day in a row; 769 fresh cases

Kolkata: Bengal witnesses single-day Covid fatalities below 10 for the two consecutive days on Saturday with the discharge rate standing at 98.09 per cent. State has reported 8 deaths on Saturday while the figure stood at 5 on Friday.



Around 18,136 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Bengal saw a single day rise of 769 coronavirus infections on Saturday taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 15,28,019 so far while active cases stood at 11,113. As many as 14,98,770 patients have already been released from the hospitals as they recovered. Around 819 people were discharged from different hospitals on Saturday. The fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent for the past few days.

Bengal has so far carried out 1,57,30,474 Covid sample tests out of which around 42,209 tests were done in the past 24 hours. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested remained at 1.82 on Saturday whereas the percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State remains at 4.00.

In the past 24 hours, around 75 new cases were reported from Kolkata and 89 in North 24-Parganas. Darjeeling has seen 65 fresh cases on Saturday while Coochbehar reported 35 new cases and Jalpaiguri 61. Hooghly has seen 45 new cases South 24-Parganas 53 and Howrah 37.

Kolkata, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly each have registered 1 Covid death on Saturday. North 24-Parganas has seen 2 deaths while East Midnapore and West Midnapore and Nadia each have registered 1 death. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,973 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,565 people so far.

Around 615 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,05,310 till Saturday.

Health department has so far addressed 20,60,391 general queries so far out of which 2,712 queries were addressed in the past 24 hours.