Covid designated BR Singh Hospital not treating Corona patients

Kolkata: An official confirmed on Tuesday that B R Singh Hospital, the Head Quarter Hospital and Research Centre of Eastern Railway (ER) in Sealdah, is not treating COVID-19 patients.



"B R Singh Hospital, named after Baba Ramrik Singh, is only for the treatment of Railway employees. If a patient with COVID–19 symptoms comes to the hospital then he/she is referred to other hospitals conducting the necessary tests," said an official of ER.

In April, a doctor of BR Singh Hospital was tested positive for COVID-19. She is undergoing treatment at a private facility. Established in 1934, B R Singh Hospital is one of the few hospitals where specialist senior doctors are present in the hospital round the clock.

However, E R has opened isolation wards at its B R Singh Hospital as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Similar arrangements have been made at the E R divisional hospitals of Howrah, Asansol and Malda and also at Railway workshop hospitals at Liluah, Kancharapara and sub-divisional hospital at Andul.

Posters for public awareness have been prepared for display at different hospitals and railway stations. Announcement through the Public Address System is going on at stations for building public awareness.