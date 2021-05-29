Covid curbs helped to reduce cases: Experts

KOLKATA: Strict restrictions imposed by the state government since May 15 have brought fruitful results as daily Covid infection has significantly dropped, feel experts.



On May 15, the day the new restriction started, Bengal reported nearly 20,000 daily Covid infections and it continued to remain around 19,000 marks for the next couple of days before it started going down. On May 22 the infection dropped at around 18,000. On May 27 the Covid curve further dropped at 16,225. On May 28, the figure further dropped at 12, 193.

The health experts have said that the state government took the decision of imposing strict restrictions at a very crucial time and it has led to a significant dip in the daily infection in less than two weeks. Number of daily fatalities is still a concern for the health department as it still remains around 145. Health officials from North 24-Parganas were recently asked to strictly monitor the Covid situation as it contributes the highest number of cases in most of the days in week surpassing the city's figure.

"Imposing strict norms has reduced the human to human contact and thereby decreasing the daily infection. State government has extended strict restrictions up to June 15 which will further help in reducing the infection," Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, an expert in the field said.

The two districts — North 24-Parganas and Kolkata are the major contributors of Covid cases as they share nearly 50 per cent of the total daily case load. Unlike the first wave, during the second wave North Bengal districts are registering a higher number of cases than that of last year.