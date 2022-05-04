Covid cases on the rise in some pockets of Bengal: Report

kolkata: Covid situation is completely under control in most of the districts and blocks of Bengal but in some places the infection rate has slightly gone up which is a matter of concern for the state health department.



A recent study conducted by the health department reveals that in some pockets the infection is on the rise.

These areas mostly fall under North 24-Parganas, West Midnapore, Birbhum's Labhpur block. Cases have gone up in Rajarhat-New Town areas as well.

According to the state health department figure, in the past one week, more than 12 cases have been reported from Rajarhat-New Town. As many as 11 fresh cases were detected from the Barrackpore municipality area in the past one week and over 15 cases have been registered at Labhpur in Birbhum. Many employees of Kharagpur municipality who stay in the IIT campus have been infected with Covid.

Incidentally, the number of single day Covid infections has gone up again on Tuesday with 34 new cases being reported while on Monday the figure stood at 27. On Sunday the state had witnessed 53 fresh cases. The number of single day Covid cases in the state jumped up to 52 on Friday from what stood at 34 on Thursday. The number has been fluctuating in Bengal for quite sometimes with cases varying from 20 to 50. Fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent for over a period of four weeks with the recovery rate standing at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering a recovery rate at 98.93 per cent for the past many days. Covid positivity rate has dropped at 0.42 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 0.55 per cent on Monday. State had registered a positive rate at 0.50 per cent on Sunday.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,760. State has so far registered 20,18,374 infected cases till Tuesday.

As many as 2,50,79,163 samples have been examined so far, including 8,069 which were done on Tuesday.

No Covid death occurred on Tuesday as well. Around 1,14,358 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Tuesday.

Around 72,269,517 first doses of vaccine have been cumulatively administered in the state so far while 61,521,750 second doses have been administered.