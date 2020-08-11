Covid cases on the rise in Kalimpong district

Darjeeling: Number of Covid-19 positive cases have shot up in the Kalimpong district. 46 fresh cases were reported on a single day on Sunday



The 46 include 1 in the Kalimpong municipal area and 45 in Rambi and Melli areas. Two days ago 22 cases were reported on a single day in the district.

"Depending on their symptoms the Covid-19 positives are being segregated for home isolation, safe homes. Few with symptoms are being sent to the Triveni Covid Hospital also," stated R. Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.

At present there are 3 safe homes operational in the Kalimpong district. "We have kept two more facilities ready in case of any further requirements" added the DM.

Meanwhile, in the Darjeeling district 33 new cases were reported on Sunday. The 33 include 14 from the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 1 Naxalbari; 10 Matigara and 8 Kurseong Municipality

area.

As many as 28 cases were reported from the from the SMC area that falls in the Jalpaiguri district. 71 patients were discharged on Sunday including from home isolation according to district administration reports.

A 66 year old from Siliguri man who had earlier recovered, tested Covid-19 positive for the second time and died in Siliguri on Sunday.

The resident of Surya Sen Colony had tested positive on July 28 and admitted at the Desun Covid hospital. On August 2 he was released from hospital after he tested negative.

On August 4, the man started having respiratory problems. He was then admitted at the critical care unit of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital on August 5.

A swab test was conducted again, the results of which showed positive. He was then shifted to Desun Covid hospital where he died in the wee hours of Sunday stated his son.