Covid cases jump to 365; positivity rate stands at 4.62% in state

KOLKATA: Bengal has been witnessing a rise in daily Covid cases for the past three days. It has become a concern for the state health department at a time when dengue cases have gone up rapidly.



Daily Covid cases in Bengal jumped to 365 on Wednesday from what stood at 296 on Tuesday.

State on Monday saw around 139 new cases. State government had earlier directed the districts to complete booster doses keeping in mind that daily cases might go up during puja.

Most of the people are now not wearing masks in public places. On Sunday the daily figure stood at 267.

Bengal has so far seen 21,11,857 Covid cases out of which around 20,87,846 people have been recovered, as per the health bulletin.

One Covid death was reported in the state on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday, Monday and Sunday's figure.

The daily fatality stands at 1 for over a week now.

Bengal has so far seen 21,491 Covid death tolls so far. Covid positivity rate on Wednesday jumped to 4.62 per cent while on Wednesday it stood at 3.65 per cent.

On Monday the figure stood at 3.18 per cent and 3.97 per cent on Sunday.

Around 7,900 samples were tested in the state on Wednesday.

State has so far carried out 26,448,883 sample tests so far till date.

As many as 188 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid.

Recovery rate dropped to 98.86 per cent on Wednesday while it remained at 98.87 per cent on Tuesday.

Around 122 patients are still undergoing treatment in hospitals while around 2,397 are in home isolation.

Bengal has so far administered over 1,48,53,320 booster doses cumulatively on the people till September 21.

Around 7,30,06,786 crore people received the first dose so far while 6,48,53,721 crore people received two doses of Covid vaccine.

Around 36,180 Covid vaccine doses were administered on people on Wednesday, sources said.