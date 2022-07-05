Covid cases in the state jump nine-fold in one month: Data

kolkata: Covid cases jumped nine-fold in just one month from May to June in Bengal. According to health department data, around 1,145 infected cases were reported across the state in May while in June the figure crossed 10,000 cases. State has registered over 6,000 cases in July so far. Around 3 people died of Covid in the state in May while in June 15 people died.



Daily Covid infection has gone down on Monday with 1,132 cases being reported while on Sunday the state had seen 1,822 cases. On Saturday the daily cases stood at 1499.

No Covid death has been reported across the state on Monday. Three people died of Covid in Bengal on Sunday and Saturday each. Daily cases stood at 1,739 on Friday while around 1,524 cases were reported on Thursday. The daily cases started going up since last week. State saw over 1,500 daily cases for the last time in early February this year following which the curve started flattening. Daily fatality stood at zero for a long time. According to the sources, around 40 per cent of infected patients are from Kolkata which has become a concern for the health department.

The recovery rate dropped to 98.41 per cent on Monday from what stood at 98.44.

The figure stood at 98.55 per cent on Friday while on Thursday the figure stood at 98.61 per cent. It remained around 98.66 per cent on Wednesday.

Around 576 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours. State had a sudden jump from last week after the Covid curve had almost flattened for the past 3-4 months. Positivity rate has again gone up to 15.12 per cent on Monday from what remained at 14.10 per cent on Sunday. State registered the recovery rate at 12.74 per cent on Wednesday. Covid fatality was reported at 1.04 per cent on Monday.

Around 7,478 samples were tested across the state on Monday. State has so far carried out 25,599,478 sample tests so far till date.