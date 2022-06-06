Covid cases high in few districts of Bengal, cites report

kolkata: Covid infection rate is comparatively higher in North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and also in two health districts ~ Basirhat and Nandigram, says a recent survey carried out by the state health department.



According to sources, Basirhat health district has the highest Covid infection rate of 1.16 per cent.

The state on Sunday registered an infection rate of around 0.62 per cent.

The figure stood at 0.28 per cent on Saturday and 0.41 per cent on Friday.

The number of daily Covid infected cases in Bengal jumped to 59 on Sunday from what stood at 31 on Saturday and 42 on Friday.

The number of Covid cases has been fluctuating between 20-50 for the past couple of months.

Covid fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent over a period of seven weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent. Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days.

One Covid patient who was admitted at Beliaghata ID died due to Covid on Saturday.

The victim, Sarena Bibi, was a resident of North 24-Parganas.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,98,030.

State has so far registered 20,19,633 infected cases till Sunday.

As many as 2,53,54,223 samples have been examined so far across the state.

One Covid death occurred in the last week as well.

Around 21,205 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 373 people are currently in home isolation while only 25 are in hospitals.