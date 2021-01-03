Covid cases drop to 863 in state; 28,275 samples tested in a day

Kolkata: The number of Covid infected cases in Bengal dropped to 863 out of 28,275 samples tested in the past 24 hours. The percentage of Covid positive cases out of sample tested stands at 7.72 on Saturday.



As many as 1,443 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours taking the overall recovery rate to 96.25 per cent. Around 5,33,305 patients have so far been released from the hospitals till Saturday while the total tally of infected cases reached 5,54,079.

Bengal has so far carried out 71,77,814 sample tests till Saturday.

Around 28 Covid infected patients died in the state in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to 9,766.

Kolkata has seen 211 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,23,816. The number of total infected patients in North 24-Parganas reached 1,17,180 out of which 220 were found positive in the past 24 hours.

North 24-Parganas has registered 10 deaths in the past 24 hours whereas in Kolkata the number stood at 8 on Saturday.

South 24-Parganas has registered 48 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up to 36,117. Hooghly has witnessed 51 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 28,620. Howrah has so far registered a total of 34,722 Covid cases so far out of which 42 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Darjeeling registered 21 new cases and the total tally has gone up to 17,891. Nadia has witnessed 30 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 21,782.

West Midnapore and East Midnapore have so far registered total infected cases of 19,892 and 20,162 respectively.

The Health department has so far addressed 15,17,566 general queries through its dedicated Covid helpline number till January 1 out of which around 1,395 queries were addressed in the last 24 hours.

Around 5,54,425 people have received telemedicine consultations in the state till January 1 out of which 767 people have been given consultation in the past 24 hours.