Covid cases drop to 608; at least 615 cured in past 24 hours

kolkata: Single-day Covid cases dropped to 608 on Friday from what stood at 657 on Thursday. On Wednesday, the state had reported 668 new cases.



Active Covid cases in the state have further gone down to 7,670 on Friday from 7,690 on Thursday. The number of active cases on Wednesday remained at 7,712. As many as 615 Covid recovered patients have been released from different hospitals in the past 24 hours. The Covid recovery rate stood at 98.32 percent on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped to 2.23 percent on Friday from 2.28 percent on Thursday. The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 16,18,015 on Friday out of which 15,90,823 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. Covid positivity rate in Bengal dropped to 1.51 on Friday from 1.76 on Thursday. Around 40,242 samples were tested across the state on Friday. State has so far carried out 2,04,34,018 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 54:46 on Friday. Single day Covid fatalities went up to 13 on Friday from 12 on Thursday. As many as 19,523 people died of Covid across the state so far in Bengal till Friday.

Kolkata has registered 3 Covid deaths on Friday, North 24 Parganas 5, South 24 Parganas 4 and Darjeeling 1. The number of single day infections in Kolkata remained at 158 on Friday. Around 127 cases were found in North 24-Parganas on Friday. A total 3,29,412 infected cases have so far been found in Kolkata so far out of which around 3,22,057 people were already discharged from the hospitals. North 24-Parganas has so far seen a total 3,33,772 infected cases till Friday out of which 3,27,422 patients have been released. South 24-Parganas has seen 49 new cases on Friday, Hooghly 45, Howrah 37, Darjeeling 23, Nadia 21.

State has so far given telemedicine consultations to 9,81,140 people so far out of which 1,189 were given consultation in the past 24 hours. Around 293 people have been given tele-psychological counselling in the past 24 hours taking the total number of counselling to 4,58,940 on Friday.

As many as 203 dedicated Covid hospitals have been functional in the state out of which 196 are government hospitals. As many as 4,139 ICU/HDU beds are functional in the state.