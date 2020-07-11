Covid cases drop in Kalimpong, Jhargram

Kolkata: At a time when the rate of Covid cases seems to increase in most of the districts particularly in Kolkata and its adjoining areas, Kalimpong in North Bengal and Jhargram in South have provided a sigh of relief to the health officials as no cases have been reported from these areas for the past four days.



Alipurduar registered only 2 new cases on Friday and Cooch Behar 6. In Kalimpong, around 56 patients have been affected with the virus out of which 52 have been released from the hospitals. In the case of Jhargram, only 25 persons have been infected and all of them have recovered and therefore discharged from the hospitals. There is no death reported from Jhargram district so far but in case of Kalimpong only saw one death so far. Alipurduar has so far registered total positive cases of around 193 out of which 186 patients have been released whereas in Cooch Behar around 318 persons have so far tested positive. As many as 308 patients have been discharged from the hospitals in Cooch Behar. No deaths have taken place in the two districts so far.

There are no deaths in Purulia and Bankura as well. However, the infection rate in Bankura and Purulia is comparatively higher than Jhargram and Kalimpong. Around 303 patients have tested positive for the virus in Bankura and Purulia 115. The infection rate is much higher in Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, Howrah, South 24-Parganas and Hooghly. Kolkata has so far registered 8,742 positive cases, North 24-Parganas 4,945, Howrah 3,695, South 24-Parganas 1,918 and Hooghly 1,418. Despite the rise in the infection, the health administrations have assured that there are enough beds in the Covid hospitals. According to the health department, the occupancy of Covid beds in the state stands at 27.02 per cent. There are around 10,830 Covid beds in the state. According to a health official, more than 70 per cent beds in the Covid hospitals across the state are vacant.