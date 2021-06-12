Covid cases dip to 4,883; only 89 deaths reported in a day

KOLKATA: Daily Covid infection in Bengal dropped to 4,883 on Friday from what remained at 5,274 on Thursday. The total infected cases in Bengal reached 14,52,987 on Friday out of which 14,21,064 patients have already been released from hospitals after being cured.



Number of fatalities stood at 89 on Friday. The total tally of fatalities in the state reached 16,731. The number of active cases remained at 15,192 on Thursday. Around 4,321 people have been discharged from various hospitals on Friday. The total tally of releases reached 14,21,064 so far till date. Covid recovery rate stood at 97.80 percent. The percentage of positive cases out of the sample tested dropped at 7.80 on Friday. The percentage of occupancy of Covid beds in the State dropped at 18.35 on Friday from 19.33 on Thursday. Bengal has so far conducted 1,31,73,467 Covid sample tests so far with around 62,614 samples being tested in the past 24 hours.

The state government has already taken initiative to involve various voluntary organisations to open more Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across Bengal thereby strengthening the immunisation drive further. The main purpose of the government is to cover the maximum number of people in the minimum possible time. Responding to the appeal of the government various organizations have already taken part in the programme. Sankha Seva Forum (SSF), a voluntary organisation from North 24-Parganas' Barasat will start a huge vaccination drive on June 14 to reach out to the local people. A senior health official from the district will inaugurate the programme which will encourage other organisations. "The state government has given impetus to the immunization drive by involving various stakeholders," Sankha Chatterjee, Chairman of SSF said.

Meanwhile, the state has so far vaccinated 1,73,76,880 people out of which around 2,31,708 were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. The Bengal government has already conducted vaccinations on 18,23,438 people so far in the state which include those belonging in the age group 18-45 years and also those who have been identified as super-spreaders by the state government.

Kolkata and North 24-Parganas each have registered 20 Covid deaths on Friday while South 24-Parganas has reported 4 deaths, Howrah 2, Hooghly 6, East Burdwan 4, East Midnapore 5, West Midnapore 1, Bankura 4, Birbhum 1, Nadia 10, Murshidabad 2, South Dinajpur 1, North Dinajpur 1, Jalpaiguri 5, Darjeeling 3. Kolkata in the past 24 hours has registered 422 fresh cases and North 24-Parganas 792. The total death toll in Kolkata has so far reached 4,727 whereas North 24-Parganas has lost 4,237 people so far.