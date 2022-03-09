Covid cases dip below 100 for fourth time in a week

kolkata: Bengal on Tuesday registered 68 fresh Covid cases with one death due to Covid in the state. On Monday, Bengal saw the lowest daily Covid infected cases ever since the Covid pandemic broke out. Around 50 new cases were detected on Monday while on Sunday the daily cases stood at 90.



This is for the fourth time in the past one week the state has seen the daily infection going below 100. No Covid death was reported in the state on Monday. Daily fatality was registered at 2 on Sunday. State witnessed zero fatalities on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday last week. The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.87 percent on Tuesday. The fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent on Tuesday.

The number of daily sample tests was recorded at 21,456 on Tuesday. State has so far carried out 2,43,87,982 sample tests till Tuesday. Around 21,181 Covid deaths have been reported in the state so far. Bengal has been witnessing a positivity rate below 1 percent for the 19 consecutive days since the outbreak of Covid in March 2020. State on Tuesday registered the positivity rate at 0.32 percent from what stood at 0.35 percent on Monday. The figure stood at 0.44 percent on Saturday. The figure stood at 0.52 percent on Friday and 0.54 percent on Thursday.

Around 105 patients have been released from various hospitals on Tuesday after their recovery. Occupancy in Covid beds stood at 0.18 percent till Monday. In the beginning of January this year, the occupancy remained at around 5 per cent. By the end of January the occupancy dropped to around 3.5 per cent. It has further gone down in February.

The total number of infected cases reached 20,15,980 in Bengal so far. Out of this, around 19,93,250 patients have been released from the hospitals after recovery. Around 1,431 patients are undergoing treatment at home isolation on Tuesday while 116 patients are in hospitals. Around 2 patients are in Safe Homes. Bengal has so far administered around 13 crore vaccinations till Tuesday. Around 1,48,953 doses were administered in the past

24 hours.