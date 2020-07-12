Covid cases cross 300-mark in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: With the detection of two more positive cases, one from Balurghat and other from Hili, the total number of positive patients reached 301 in South Dinajpur on Saturday.



Of 301 patients, 234 were cured and released from hospital.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Sukumar Dey in a press release on Friday evening said one death of an 18-year-old youth who hailed from this district was reported from Kolkata Medical College. "After testing COVID-19 positive he was shifted there and died on July 7," he said.

Meanwhile, South Dinajpur district administration on Thursday declared complete lockdown in the containment zones for a week to break the chain of novel coronavirus and to protect the residents from community infection.

It may be mentioned that 10 wards from Balurghat municipality and two wards each from Gangarampur and Buniadpur municipalities have been announced as broad based containment zones.

In addition to this, three containment zones have been declared from Kumarganj, six each from Balurghat and Gangarampur, four from Tapan, two each from Kushmandi and Harirampur and one from Hili.

A senior WBCS officer tested positive on Friday, the first bureaucrat having tested positive with COVID-19 from the district. The case has also raised concerns over laxity to follow social distancing norms in the district.