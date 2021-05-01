Covid care unit with 200 beds launched at Kishore Bharati Std

KOLKATA: Following an instruction from the state government given to private hospitals regarding the setting up of a parallel infrastructure to handle the pandemic situation, a Covid care facility with 200 beds was launched at Kishore Bharati Stadium in Jadavpur.



ITC has supported the initiative and extended all assistance.

The new facility will be managed by Medica Superspecialty Hospital. "As a part of its assistance, ITC will extend financial support to Medica for setting up this facility which will encompass the cost of creating the facility including arrangement for beds, monitors, oxygen, furniture, air conditioners and initial medical supply. The Covid care facility will be set up and managed entirely by Medica Superspecialty Hospitals and will be a temporary facility for the treatment of Covid-19 infected patients," reads a press statement issued by ITC.

"ITC in support of the government's endeavor to enhance medical oxygen supply, is playing a critical role in the import of cryogenic ISO containers by Linde India from other Asian countries. ITC's Paperboards unit in Bhadrachalam in Telangana has already commenced supply of oxygen to identified government hospitals in the state. It is also importing oxygen concentrators and generators," the statement reads further.

The Bengal government has given the permission to use Kishore Bharati Stadium for the set-up of this medical facility. State government has also opened two 'Safe Homes' in the city with a total of 250 beds. These facilities will house patients referred by the state government and the inmates will receive free treatment.

Government doctors, nurses and attendants will monitor the health condition of these patients. They will also arrange admission to a hospital if a patient requires it. Around 200 'Safe Homes' are currently operational across Bengal. Following the instruction of the Health department, many private hospitals are now opening satellite centers to accommodate Covid patients with mild symptoms.