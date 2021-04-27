Covid: Calcutta Med College & Hosp reserves 550 beds

KOLKATA: With a steep rise in Covid cases in Bengal, Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has once again dedicated its Superspecialty block for the treatment of Covid patients.



Dr Nirmal Maji, who is the Chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samity of CMCH, said as many as 550 beds at the Superspecialty block have already been dedicated for Covid treatment. "Around 50 more beds will be added to the existing system soon. There are around 150 critical care units in the block exclusively dedicated for Covid treatment," he added.

Calcutta Medical College and Hospital had started functioning as a dedicated Covid hospital last year following the instruction of the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The State government had provided all required infrastructure for transforming the same into a Covid hospital.

As the infection rate started mounting up, the superspecialty block has been dedicated for Covid treatment again. "An Oxygen plant will soon be inaugurated at the hospital. We have enough BiPAP machines, high flow oxygen devices, two ECMO machines and ventilation support in the dedicated block," Dr Maji said.

It may be mentioned here that the CMCH had gradually opened its various wards for the treatment of non-Covid patients after the infection subsided towards the end of the last year.

As the daily number of infected people went up, the hospital authorities again brought in required infrastructure to tackle the situation.

Several equipment, including ventilators, cardiac monitors, pulse oximeters are being installed as additional infrastructure. "A system has been put in place for better coordination between the hospital authorities, doctors and nurses," Dr Maji added.