Covid: Bengal logs over 24,000 cases in a day

Kolkata: Around 24,287 fresh Covid cases have been reported in the state on Sunday. Over 10.90 crore people have been cumulatively administered vaccine doses till Sunday. As many as 6.64 crore people have received the first dose while 4.24 crore people have got double doses.



More than 600 nursing professionals from various medical colleges have been infected in less than a week, raising a serious concern for the health services in the hospitals. More than 400 doctors at various hospitals in the city and a large number of health workers have also been affected. Many employees and top officials like Director of Health Services, Director of Medical Education and Director of National Health Mission at Swasthya Bhawan have been infected with Covid.

On Sunday 96 more Kolkata Police personnel were found Covid infected taking the tally to 450.

Bengal is all set to roll out booster doses for the healthcare, frontline workers and the senior citizens with comorbidities from Monday. As per the guidelines laid down by the Centre, those who had received their second dose 9 months ago are eligible to get the third jab.

The total number of infected cases in Bengal has so far gone up to 17,55,046 on Sunday out of which 16,57,034 patients have been released from hospitals after being recovered. The number of Covid fatalities however dropped to 18 on Sunday from 19 on Saturday. The total death toll has gone up to 19,901 till Sunday. Around 71,664 samples were tested across the state on Sunday. State has so far carried out 2,18,74,205 sample tests. The RTPCR and Antigen test ratio remained at 62:38 on Sunday. Active Covid cases stood at 78,111 on Sunday.

It may be mentioned that around 69.2 percent of the total number of children, who are being found Covid positive in Bengal have been infected with Omicron variant, suggests a report prepared by the state health department. Around 81 percent of the total Covid infected people among the general population have now been found Omicron positive after being jabbed doubly.

Around 1000 officials of Eastern Railway have been affected with COVID-19. Kolkata Municipal Corporation on Saturday closed down its birth and death certificate department after many officials got affected with COVID- 19.