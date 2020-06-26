Covid: Around 6 safe homes to be set up in West Midnapore

Kolkata: The West Midnapore district administration is setting up 'safe home' facilities in six healthcare facilities in the districts. The move comes in the wake after a number of asymptomatic persons testing Covid positive in the district in the last few days. 40 per cent of the Covid positive patients have been found asymptomatic in the district.



"We have already identified the places for setting up the 'safe home' facilities. They will be used for monitoring of asymptomatic patients who do not need major medical intervention. But we have to keep them in isolated so that the spread of the disease can be curbed," said a senior official of the district administration.

According to sources in the district Health department – Debra Super-speciality Hospital, Kharagpur Sub – Divisional Hospital, Medinipur Ayush Hospital, Rangamati Paramedical College and two other private hospitals have been earmarked for setting up such facilities. Each infrastructure will have around 40 beds.

An official in the district Health department said the main purpose behind setting up these safe homes is to monitor the health conditions of these patients and conduct tests as per protocol.

The total affected cases in the district is 350 out of which 302 have already been released. "Among the asymptomatic patients who have tested positive some are also migrant workers," the official pointed out.