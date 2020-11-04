Covid, Amphan blow halt flower shows this year

Kolkata: The Covid inflicted calamity and the catastrophe caused by cyclone Amphan, have delivered a body blow to the annual flowershows held by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), as the civic body may not be able to host the spectacular shows in the city this winter.



There are around 14 nurseries under the KMC, out of which quality flowers are grown in at least 10 for the flower shows held across the city.

"We are not sure whether we will be able to organize the flower show this year as we have been unable to nurture our nurseries due to the prevailing pandemic and non-availability of contractual gardeners. Moreover, the cyclonic storm Amphan had caused massive damage to the nurseries," said Debasish Kumar, member of KMC Board of Administrator, who is also the in-charge of parks and gardens department of the civic body.

However, another senior official said that efforts are on to host at least a few shows following the physical distancing parameters. But, nothing has been finalized so far.

Usually, the tending of the flower plants commences at least six months before the shows. But, the parks maintained by KMC opened only in the month of October this year. Thus, the tending process started late. Moreover several flowers have been destroyed by Amphan that hit the state on May 20.

Apart from hosting flower shows in all its 16 boroughs in January and February, KMC with its plethora

of seasonal flowers takes part in

other shows at the state assembly, Calcutta High Court, Agri Horticultural Society of India (AHSI) in Alipore, among others.