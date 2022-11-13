Covid: Active cases stands at 260; 18 fresh infections reported

KOLKATA: State on Sunday registered 18 Covid cases while on Saturday 21 new cases were reported. Active cases in Bengal stood at 260 out of which 256 are in home isolation and four in different hospitals.



Daily Covid infection slightly jumped in Bengal on Friday when 24 cases were reported while on Thursday the figure was registered at 12.The figure stood at 14 on Wednesday.

Covid situation in the state has much improved in the past couple of weeks with daily infection consistently remaining below 30.

No Covid death was reported in the state on Sunday while on Saturday one died of Covid.

Fatality rate was registered at 1.02 per cent on Sunday. The Covid positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 0.43 per cent. The figure remained at 0.37 per cent on Monday and 0.48 per cent on Sunday.

State has seen 21,18,339 Covid cases so far out of which around 20,96,548 people have been recovered. Around 5,216 samples were tested in the state on Sunday. Bengal has so far seen 21,531 Covid death tolls so far. Around 26,749,735 Covid sample tests so far till date.

As many as 24 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours as they recovered from Covid. Recovery rate stood at 98.97 per cent on Friday. Around 4 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals while 256 people are in home isolation. None is in Safe homes. State has so far administered around 7,30,37,451 first doses of Covid vaccine and around 6,49,48,679 crore second doses cumulatively till Sunday.