Covid: About 24 IIM Joka students test +ve in 4 days

kolkata: Around 24 students at IIM Joka have been infected with Covid in the past 4 days. All of them have been kept in 7 days isolation.



Sources said that all these infected patients have mild symptoms. The authorities suspect that they might

have contracted infection during a programme in which

faculties from outside the campus had joined. The programme has been suspended. The situation is however under control.

Meanwhile, daily Covid cases have jumped to 50 on Friday from what stood at 42 on Thursday. The figure remained at 21 on Monday and 51 on Sunday.

The Covid positivity rate in Bengal has gone up to 0.54 per cent on Friday from what stood at 0.47 per cent on Thursday. The figure stood at 0.27 per cent on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Covid positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent. Covid positivity rate in the state has gone up in May compared to the numbers recorded in April. The figure on Monday remained at 0.49 per cent. Covid positivity rate stood at 0.63 percent last Sunday. On April 19, Covid positivity rate in the state was registered at 0.25 percent while on April 20, the figure further jumped at 0.28 per cent and the figure again dropped to 0.27 per cent on April 21.

Fatality rate stands at 1.05 percent over a period of five weeks while the recovery rate stands at 98.93 per cent.

Bengal has been registering no change in the recovery rate for the past many days. The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,97,153. State has so far registered 20,18,763 infected cases till Friday. As many as 2,51,56,761 samples have been examined so far across the state including 9,277 which were done on Friday.

No Covid death occurred on Friday as well. Around 21,203 people have so far died in the state due to Covid. Around 72,169 vaccine doses have been administered across Bengal on Friday. Around 72,358,578 first doses of vaccine have been cumulatively administered in the state so far while 62,110,344 second doses have been administered.