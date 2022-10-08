Covid: 243 fresh cases in state

Kolkata: Daily Covid curve again went up on Saturday as 243 fresh cases were detected from what stood at 150 on Friday. Daily Covid infected cases were registered at 228 on the day of Shasthi while on Panchami it stood at 262.



Covid positivity rate jumped to 4.11 per cent on Saturday from what was registered at 2.81 per cent on Friday. Covid positivity remained at 3.41 per cent on Shasthi and 3.61 per cent on Panchami. One Covid death was reported on Saturday, unchanged from Friday's figure. Bengal has so far seen 21,514 Covid deaths so far. Bengal has so far witnessed 21,15,688 Covid cases out of which around 20,92,211 people have recovered. Around 5,916 samples were tested in the state on Saturday. As many as 305 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours after recovery from Covid. The recovery rate stood at 98.89 per cent on Saturday. The state has so far administered 7.30 crore first Covid vaccine dose and 6.49 crore second dose.