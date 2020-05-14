COVID-19: Senior doctor at SSKM tests positive

Kolkata: A senior doctor at the ENT department of the SSKM Hospital and an official of a nationalised bank's branch in Ballygung were among those who tested positive for the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.



The senior doctor of the SSKM Hospital has been admitted to a COVID-19 designated private hospital in the city and he has currently been kept under Intensive Care Unit (ICU), sources in the private hospital said. His condition is stated to be stable now. It was learnt that the doctor had fallen ill on last Monday and admitted to the cardiology department of the SSKM hospital. On last Tuesday he had undergone swan tests as he complained about respiratory distress. His swab sample report came as positive following which he was shifted to a COVID designated private hospital.

As many as 10 doctors from the SSKM Hospital — 4 from Cardiology department and 6 from the ENT department have been quarantined. All these doctors had come in close contact with the affected doctor.

In another development a senior bank official of a nationalised bank branch in Ballygung tested positive for the virus and admitted to the COVID hospital in the city. The other staff members of the branch and the family members of the bank official have been put under quarantine.

In both the cases the health department officials have started a probe to identify the persons who have come in close contact with the affected ones.

The bank officials had complained about the suspected symptoms for the past few days following which swab tests were performed on him. Three health workers ~ one nurse and two conservancy worker from the Beliaghata ID Hospital tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. They have been undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Another doctor from a private hospital in Mukundapur has also been affected with the virus.