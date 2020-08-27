COVID-19: Recovery rate in Bengal stands at 79.75%

Kolkata: The recovery rate in Bengal has reached 79.75 per cent on Wednesday showing a signal of optimism to the doctors and health workers who have been relentlessly toiling hard in various hospitals to cure patients.



Around 3,314 patients have been released from various hospitals in the past 24 hours and the total number of patients discharged from the hospital so far stands at 1,17,857 till Wednesday. The total Covid cases in the state has gone up to 1,47,775 till date. Around 2,974 new Covid cases have been found in the past 24 hours.

The Bengal government has conducted a record number of Covid tests on Wednesday as the number reached 40,031 on Wednesday. Around 16,74,133 sample tests have so far been conducted in the state so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested however stands at 8.83 per cent.

Bengal has witnessed 55 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours. The total death toll so far in the state has reached 2,964. Kolkata has witnessed 554 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 19 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 37,817. North 24-parganas saw 512 new cases on Wednesday while the total number of cases in North 24-Parganas has reached 31,117 cases. North 24-Parganas has seen 10 deaths in the past 24 hours. Howrah has so far seen a total 12,772 Covid cases so far out of which 182 have been affected in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has seen 7,050 Covid cases till date out of which 112 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours. Two died in Hooghly in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 187 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 10,447 till Wednesday.

State government has set up 200 'Safe Homes' and 582 government quarantine centers across the state so far. Around 1,756 patients have currently been undergoing treatment at various Safe Homes. The total number of people in government quarantine centers stands at 2,529 till Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Doctors Forum has written a letter to the health secretary placing various demands which include ESI Hospital Joka must be exempted from 'Covid only' status, immediate installation of equipment supplied by the health department ~ ventilators, dailysers and others. Biomedical waste disposal in peripheral Covid hospitals should not be compromised.