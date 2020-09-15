COVID-19 patients' food quality & quantity: State gives detailed outline

Kolkata: State health department has instructed the government-run Covid hospitals to increase the quality and quantity of food that is served to the indoor patients. The health department has also given a detailed outline about the food that has to be served to the Covid patients.



The health department has increased the allotment of funds for each Covid patient so that better quality food can be served to the patients. To ensure that the Covid infected patients at various government hospitals get better food, the state government has increased the cost of food for each patient per day to Rs 175.

The department has also given a list of food which must be served to the patients. All the Covid hospitals have been instructed to ensure that the better quality and better

quantity food are given to the patients.

The health department has also prepared a food chart so that the various hospitals can follow it. Two separate food charts have been prepared – one for non-vegetarian patients and the other for vegetarian patients. It may be mentioned here that the patients need not to pay for the food at the government run

hospitals alongside the free treatment.

According to sources at the canteen of a medical college hospital in the city, the state government spends around Rs 150 for each patient per day at non-Covid hospitals but in case of Covid hospitals the rate has been increased by the government so that nutritious foods can be served to the Covid affected patients.

As per the latest food chart prepared by the health department, both the non-vegetarian and vegetarian patients at the Covid hospitals will get tea and two biscuits in the morning.

Four pieces of bread, one boiled egg, one banana and 250 ml boiled milk will be provided to each non-vegetarian patient. In case of vegetarian patients, besides bread and banana, 350 ml boiled milk is allotted per day. Non-vegetarian patients will have 150 grams of fine rice, 50 grams of dal, 80-90 grams of fish/chicken, seasonal vegetables 100 grams and curds 100 grams during lunch. In the evening the patients will get tea and

biscuits.

At the time of dinner fine rice or chapati would be given to the patients according to the choice and 50 grams dal, 100 grams fish/chicken and seasonal vegetables 75 grams.

Vegetarian patients will get 150 grams of fine rice, 50 grams of dal, paneer/mushroom/soybean weighing around 80 grams, 100 grams seasonal vegetables and curd 100 grams. In the evening the vegetarian patients will also get a cup of tea and two biscuits.

During dinner, 100 grams of fine rice or chapati, 50 grams dal, 80 grams of paneer/soybean/rajma and seasonal vegetables of around 75 grams will be provided to each vegetarian

patient.