COVID-19 milestone: Bengal's recovery rate rises to 92.54%

Kolkata: The recovery rate of Covid patients keeps going up in Bengal as the figure touched 92.54 on Friday. The fatality rate in the state is much lower than that of other states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Delhi.



Bengal has so far seen 7,923 deaths till Friday. ICMR figures say 46,356 people died in Maharashtra till Thursday followed by 11,604 from Karnataka, 11,550 from Tamil Nadu, 8,041 from Delhi, 7,480 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,910 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,556 from Punjab and 3,830 from Gujarat. Bengal has seen 50 Covid deaths in the past 24 hours.

The State has so far carried out as many as 44,159 sample tests in the past 24 hours taking the total tally to 54,34,103 till Friday. Around 3,850 Covid patients have been released from various hospitals on Friday as they recover. As many as 4,15,609 patients have so far been released from the hospitals. Around 3,626 new patients have been infected in the past 24 hours taking the total tally of affected patients to 4,49,131 so far. The percentage of positive cases out of sample tested stands at 8.27 per cent on Friday.

Kolkata has witnessed 880 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 10 people died in the city in the past 24 hours. The total number of infected patients in Kolkata has so far reached 98,140. North 24-parganas saw 774 new infected patients in the past 24 hours while the total number of cases in the district so far reached 92,605. North 24-Parganas has seen 16 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Hooghly has witnessed 178 Covid cases in the past 24 hours while the total tally from the district reached 22,886. Howrah has so far seen a total 29,432 Covid cases so far out of which 226 have been affected in the past 24 hours. South 24-Parganas has registered 303 Covid cases in the past 24 hours. The total number of Covid infected patients in South 24-parganas has gone up 29,516. Darjeeling has registered 104 new cases on Friday and the total tally has gone up to 14,244. Nadia has witnessed 210 new cases in the past 24 hours whereas the total tally has gone up to 16,163.

The State government has so far set up 200 'Safe Homes'. The total number of earmarked Covid beds stands at 13,508 and 1,809 CCU/HDU beds. As many as 1,090 ventilators have been kept for the treatment of Covid patients across the state. The percentage occupancy in Covid beds remained at 28.48 per cent on Friday. The State has been operating 95 testing labs across Bengal. As many as 101 dedicated Covid hospitals have been thrown open.

State health department has so far addressed 14,22,612 general queries till November 19 while the total queries addressed in the last 24 hours stands at 3,167. Total 4,63,062 people have received the benefits of the telemedicine consultation services extended by the state government till November 19 while 1,58,011 people have received tele-psychological counselling out of which around 3,123 in the past 24 hours.