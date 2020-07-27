COVID-19 dedicated hosp in Balurghat stuck in limbo

BALURGHAT: The proposed Covid hospital that was set to start function at Balurghat from Sunday has been stuck in clutch of litigation after a case was filed at Calcutta High Court by a juvenile Home authority raising the issue on health hazards of its boarders if the hospital starts there.



District administration and health department had earlier decided to start the proposed hospital at Balurghat Youth Hostel which stands just adjacent to the Juvenile Home Subhayan.

Subhayan provides shelter to the undertrial minor inmates. A source said more than100 such boys reside at present in Subhayan. "There will be a chance of major health hazards for the inmates if the Covid hospital starts there. We have filed a case at Calcutta High Court protesting the decision of opening the hospital. We will not compromise with the health of the minors," said an official of Subhayan. District administration. "We will surely explain our standpoint and justify the move of opening the new hospital there. We must assure the Home authority that there will be no health problem for the minor inmates," said a health official.

Notably the Youth Hostel has already been transformed as Level-4 Covid hospital which has 80-bed capacity. Serious symptomatic and mild-symptomatic Covid positive patients can be treated there. Modern infrastructure with necessary technical instruments and machines has been developed there. Separate rooms have been allotted for doctors, nurses and health personnel.