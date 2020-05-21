COVID-19 count goes up in Central and South Kolkata

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is carrying out a massive awareness drive against COVID –19 pandemic in the south and central Kolkata after many positive cases were reported from these areas in the past one week.



The civic authorities on Wednesday put up barricades to isolate a slum on Beltola Road from where a COVID- 19 positive was reported on Monday. The slum dwellers have been requested to stay indoors.

A senior civic official said that vast areas under Borough 7 and 9 that include Kasba, Balygunge, Bhowanipore, Jadavpur and Alipore have become vulnerable with 15 COVID-19 cases, reported last week. Using public address systems, the civic authorities have requested people to wear masks, maintain physical distancing at markets, wash their hands and apply sanitisers. The authorities also requested people to not to go out except extreme emergency.

The civic authorities have deployed six vehicles where the swab tests of 300 people are being conducted per day. The KMC has written to the state health department so that the swab tests of more people could be conducted per day.

Jiban Saha, coordinator of Borough 7 said some COVID –19 cases have been detected along the canal in Beliaghata. To prevent the spreading of the infection, the family members of the affected people have been set to the quarantine centre in New Town.