Covid-19: Containment zones redefined in Kolkata

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in Kolkata that was hovering at around 1,500 for more than a fortnight has now come down to 18 with Kolkata Municipal Corporation bringing in a change in the pattern of designating containment in the city.



Individual apartments or buildings with Covid cases are being designated as isolation units while an area having multiple positive cases is being earmarked as containment zones.

According to the new containment zone list, the number of isolation units in Kolkata stands at 1,872 while the number of containment zones at 18. "If an individual apartment in a housing complex or a standalone building has a positive case then it is a misnomer in calling it a containment zone. It is actually an isolation unit. So we have decided to mark it in this manner after consulting the state Health department," said a senior official of KMC.

In case of isolation units the family is expected to be self compliant and remain indoor and the neighbours should be aware of the same.

"In case of containment zone, there will be restriction in ingress and egress and the Kolkata Police will keep a hawks eye on that particular zone. The civic body will make arrangements for doorstep delivery of essential commodities like vegetables, fish and meat in the houses that falls under the particular zone, " the official said.

Four places in Bhowanipore- 2, Justice Madhab Chandra Road , 11 Elgin Road, 25A & 19A Sarat Bose Road, 49B & 12 A, Chakraberia Road, two places in Alipore- Satyam Tower at 3 Alipore Road and 5B Judges Court Road, 1/1 to 8/4B Panditiya Road , Dover Terrace and Dover Lane in Gariahat, 55A Sarat Banerjee Road in Lake Road area, Golf Club Road in Tollygunge and Tolly Park Apartment at 6A, NSC Bose Road are the places in south Kolkata under containment zone.

Four places in east Kolkata- P12, CIT Scheme and Motilal Basak Lane in Kankurgachi, Arif Road and Adhar Chandra Das Lane in Ultadanga has come under containment . In case of North Kolkata two places in Bagbazar – Maratha Ditch Sarani and Maratha Ditch Lane figure in containment zone list of KMC. "The new parameters is to ensure that there is stricter vigilance in the containment zones – where there is a prevalence of Corona positive cases. On the other hand, with unlock in

full swing we want uninterrupted daily activities for the people beyond the containment zone," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman

of KMC's Board of Administrators. The health team of KMC conduct random swab tests in those areas from where positive cases will be found.

A senior official of the Health department said that this new parameter will be followed also in case of those areas in North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Howrah which has higher population density.