COVID-19: Around 79% deaths are due to comorbidities

Kolkata: Fatality rate of COVID-19 is the highest among the patients who are above the age group of 75. They account for the 18.19 per cent of the total deaths in the state while 11.40 per cent fatality was traced among the patients belonging to the age bracket of 61-75 years.



Fatality rate, however, drops at 4.09 per cent in case of patients who are aged between 46 and 60.

The fatality rate is around 0.95 per cent when the patients are between 31 and 45. The fatality rate stands at 0.14 per cent among the Covid affected patients who belong to the age bracket of 16-30.

In case of patients of the age group of 0-16 the fatality rate however slightly goes up to 0.34 per cent.

According to the Health department, around 79.1 per cent of the total patients died in various hospitals after being diagnosed with COVID-19 were found to have various comorbidities like hypertension, diabetes or cardiac ailments.

State Health department's data says that out of the total deaths of 804, around 636 patients had been suffering from various other critical ailments.

All these ailments led to the fatality. Only 168 deceased patients had no serious ailments. The state government had earlier stressed upon the point as to how a large number of people died due to comorbidities accompanied by coronavirus. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a number of occasions urged the hospitals and health officials to ensure that comorbidities must be addressed properly.

The health department says among the male patients who have died after being treated at various hospitals, around 22.67 per cent of them had hypertension while 20.41 per cent patients had diabetes and 14.03 per cent patients had been suffering from cardiac diseases. Around 11.34 per cent of the male deceased had chronic kidney disease (CKD) and 6.96 per cent chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD). While among female deceased, around 27.14 per cent were suffering from hypertension, diabetes 19.43 per cent, cardiac diseases 13.14 per cent, CKD 10.29 per cent and COPD 3.71 per cent.